Karnal (Haryana) [India], April 21 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Congress has always criticized the schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last ten years, and people will teach them a lesson during the general elections.

"Congress has always criticized all the schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in the last ten years) because they never thought about schemes like that and did nothing... Is there any such scheme that was brought in by PM Modi and that Congress has not criticized?" CM Saini told reporters in Karnal.

"The people of this country will teach them a lesson (in the Lok Sabha elections)," he added.

Earlier, CM Saini said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has worked day and night for the last ten years to empower farmers and women.

"In the last 10 years, the BJP has worked day and night to empower the farmers and women of the country and to bring smiles to the faces of the youth and the poor," Haryana CM said while addressing a rally in Palwal on Thursday.

In Haryana, voting for all 10 parliamentary seats will be held in a single phase, scheduled for the sixth phase on May 25.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP swept the state, capturing all 10 seats. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 7 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 2 seats and the Congress secured only one seat.

The first phase of polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections was held on Friday. The polling was held in 108 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories.

The next round of voting will be held on April 26.

The counting of votes and results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

