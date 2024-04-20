Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Several bogies of a goods train derailed near the Ayodhya Junction on Saturday evening, officials said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

After receiving word of the derailment, officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death Over Suspicion of Illicit Affair, Arrested in Delhi.

The rescue operation was still underway at the time of filing this report.

This is a developing story, and further updates are awaited.

Also Read | Odisha Elections 2024: Congress Releases Candidates List for Two Lok Sabha, 13 Assembly Seats.

In a similar incident earlier, on March 18, four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near the Ajmer station.

The passenger trail derailed near Home Signal at Madar village near Ajmer.

However, no loss of life was reported in the derailment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)