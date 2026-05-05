India News | People's Blessings to NDA in Puducherry Polls Will Add Momentum to Good Governance Efforts: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the blessings of the people of Puducherry to the NDA in the assembly polls will add momentum to the collective efforts to boost good governance.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that the people of the Union Territory had supported the NDA based on its track record and good governance of Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

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"Thank you Puducherry! Based on our track record of good governance and the work of the Government led by Shri N. Rangasamy, the people of Puducherry have blessed NDA with another term. These blessings will add momentum to our collective efforts to boost good governance," he said.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power in Puducherry. NR Congress won 12 seats and BJP four in the 30-member Puducherry assembly. AIADMK won one seat.

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DMK won five seats and Congress got one. TVK, which made a spectacular debut in Tamil Nadu, also opened its account, winning two seats. (ANI)

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