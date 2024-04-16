Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): In a major development in the probe into the firing at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra on Sunday, the Mumbai Crime Branch said the perpetrators initially conducted a recce of the actor's residence before opening fire.

As per details gathered from the Mumbai Crime Branch, shortly before the shooting occurred, the two suspects parked a motorcycle about 100 metres away from Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

Upon observing that there were no individuals present outside Khan's house, the shooters approached it on the bike and fired from their firearms before swiftly leaving the area.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has registered a case against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house.

The police said that Anmol Bishnoi, who is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, wrote about the firing incident on Facebook and used threatening language.

Additionally, the Kachchh police arrested two accused and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, Mumbai's Killa Court sent the two arrested accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Bandra house.

The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), belonging to Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination. (ANI)

