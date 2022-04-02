Srinagar, Apr 2 (PTI) A person has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

“Two days ago, there was a complaint lodged by a family about suspected molestation of a minor girl, wherein Srinagar police lodged FIR under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act,” a police officer said.

While the officer did not disclose the age of the victim, sources said she was six years old.

The officer said the accused was arrested immediately.

He said there are reports on social media about rape of a minor girl, but it is confirmed that no such incident happened.

“There was no complaint of rape by the family members of the minor girl, which was corroborated by medical examination as well,” he said.

Some unscrupulous elements are trying to give this incident a communal colour by giving motivated statements with intention to create communal divide, the officer said.

“Public is requested not to pay heed to such rumours,” he added.

