Mumbai, April 3: Muslims in Mumbai and all other parts of India will observe their 1st Roza or fast of the Ramzan, also known as Ramadan on April 3. While observing fast during the holy month of Ramadan is mandatory, Muslims are obliged to follow strict norms and abstain from consuming food and water from morning till evening.

However, Muslims can indulge in a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri. After breaking their fast at Iftar, they are allowed to eat all permissible things prior to the next sunrise. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow for the 1st roza on April 3. Ramadan 2022 in India: Start Date, Fasting Rules and Significance of Celebrating the Muslim Holy Month.

The timings for Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and the sunset. While Sehri can be consumed around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer (Before sunrise), Iftar starts with a call for Maghrib prayer, i.e. two minutes after the sunset.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 3:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 1 3 April 2022 05:18 18:53

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 3:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 1 3 April 2022 04:49 18:41

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 3:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 1 3 April 2022 04:36 18:25

Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

