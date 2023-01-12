Srinagar, Jan 12 (PTI) A person was arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir for pasting posters threatening outsiders, police said on Thursday.

On December 22 last year, Police Post Palhallan learnt through reliable source that threat has been issued to outsiders and condemning Government's decision of opening wine shop in Pahalgam by a so-called terror group 'Lone Wolf Warrior' at Tantraypora Palhallan, in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation set in motion, the spokesman said.

A police party found the poster pasted and some posters on roadside.

During the course of the investigation, several suspects were rounded up, the spokesman said.

He said that after hectic efforts, the police zeroed on suspect identified as Altaf Ahmad Rather, resident of Tantraypora Palhallan.

Upon his interrogation, Rather confessed, and evidences so collected confirmed his involvement, in the commission of offences, the spokesman said.

It was further revealed that Rather got in touch with Pak-based terror handlers on social media and was working with them who instructed him to paste posters in order to create an atmosphere of fear among the public and hatred against India, the spokesman added.

On Rather's disclosure, a raid was conducted at his house where from posters and mobile phone were seized and the accused was taken into the custody, he said.

Further investigation of the case is going on, the spokesman said.

