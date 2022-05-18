Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Civil Judge Senior Division, Mathura on Tuesday said that the next hearing on the petition filed by Mahendra Pratap Singh to seal Shahi Idgah Masjid will be held on July 1.

Earlier, Mahendra Pratap Singh filed a plea before Civil Judge Senior Division, Mathura to seal Shahi Idgah, and deploy security there "to ensure that ancient Hindu religious symbols aren't damaged".

Earlier on May 12, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court ordered the Mathura court to dispose of all the cases of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute within four months.

The High Court's order came on the plea filed by the petitioner Narayani Sena national president Manish Yadav. In his plea, the petitioner had appealed for the early disposal of the case.

So far nine cases have been filed in Mathura court in the case of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid. The District Judge has reserved the decision on a plea over the matter. The court will give its decision on July 1.

Ranjana Agnihotri, a resident of Lucknow had filed a suit demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. In her legal suit, Agnihotri demanded to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque built in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The suit filed in the Mathura court has sought the removal of a mosque said to be built in 1669-70 on the orders of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The hearing of both the parties in this matter has been completed on May 6 and after reserving the decision by the District Judge, it has been fixed for May 19. (ANI)

