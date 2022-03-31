New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 10 days to Rs 6.40 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.81 per litre as against Rs 101.01 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 92.27 per litre to Rs 93.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine for Children: NTAGI To Review Covovax Data for Use in 12-Year Olds and Above.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Asks Rewa SP To 'Use Bulldozer To Demolish House of Rape Accused'.

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)