Noida, Jul 7 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a physiotherapist at his clinic in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after which the accused was arrested by the local police, officials said on Thursday.

The woman had gone to the clinic of the 40-year-old physiotherapist for consultation on Wednesday evening when the alleged incident took place, the officials said.

"Later in the night, the woman approached the local Beta 2 police station after which an FIR was lodged and the physiotherapist arrested. On Thursday, he was produced in a local court which sent him to jail,” a local police official said.

According to the police, the woman had to run away from the clinic after the therapist allegedly started molesting her on the pretext of examining her.

The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code section 354 (molestation), the police added.

