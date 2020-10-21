Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seeking water from the Bisalpur Dam for the farmers of Tonk Assembly constituency which he represents.

The former deputy chief minister said in the letter that during his visit to Tonk, various farmer delegations had put forth their demand to get water from the dam for irrigation purposes.

As Tonk received less than the normal rainfall this year, the farmers are facing a problem. Thus, it is a request to make Bisalpur dam water available to the farmers of Tonk for irrigation, Pilot said in the letter.

