Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): A pit bull mauled a child at Sadopur village in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Monday while the owners of the dog looked on.

According to the Badalpur Police, during an argument with the boy's family, the owners, identified as Ravinder and Saurabh, allegedly let the dog attack the minor.

"A complaint was received from the minor's family member. The complainant was identified as Vaadi Manvir. We have arrested Ravinder and Saurabh, while one person named Jagat is absconding," said the police.

The police have registered a case under sections 452(trespass), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 323 (punishment for causing hurt) and 504 (intentionally causing hurt) of the IPC. (ANI)

