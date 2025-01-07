New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Bengaluru-based startup Pixxel Space on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with a Korean company to supply hyperspectral satellite data.

Pixxel, which is building a constellation of hyperspectral imaging satellites, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SIIS Co. Ltd.

"This partnership with SIIS marks an exciting opportunity for us. Together, we aim to provide transformative insights that enable end-users across industries to tackle complex challenges," Awais Ahmed, Founder and CEO of Pixxel said.

SIIS CEO Kim Moon-Gyu said the collaboration with Pixxel will expand its offerings beyond optical and radar imagery to include hyperspectral data.

"We are committed to broadening the scope of satellite data applications and providing valuable insights to the Earth observation solutions market," Kim said.

SIIS plans to strengthen its Earth observation business with the launch of its ultra-high-resolution satellite, SpaceEye-T, in March this year.

Developed with domestic private technology and investment, SpaceEye-T will be Korea's first private Earth observation satellite capable of delivering 30 cm-class ultra-high-resolution spatial information.

Pixxel is gearing up to launch its Fireflies constellation, consisting of six commercial-grade hyperspectral satellites, later this year.

Designed to deliver five-metre resolution, a 40-km swath, and daily revisit capabilities across hundreds of bands, this constellation will provide unparalleled global coverage and enable industries to access high-fidelity hyperspectral data for a wide range of applications, including agriculture, climate monitoring, and resource management.

