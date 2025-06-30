New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday and discussed various initiatives of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Development Authority (APEDADOC) and expanding opportunities for new exporters.

In a post on X, Goyal said, "Held a productive meeting with the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod P. Sawant ji. Exchanged views on further enhancing Goa's industrial infrastructure and strengthening export facilitation. We also discussed various initiatives of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Development Authority (APEDADOC), with a focus on boosting organic exports and expanding opportunities for new exporters."

Meanwhile, Goyal outlined the key highlights of his ministry over the last 10 days.

In a post on X, the minister said that the productive visit to the UK marked with negotiation meetings and discussions focused on implementing the comprehensive and mutually beneficial FTA aimed at boosting bilateral trade, creating jobs, and further strengthening economic ties.

He said Vanijya Bhawan celebrated its third anniversary.

"The complex is rapidly becoming a hub for innovation, boosting commerce, and enhancing transparency, driving us closer to Viksit Bharat 2047," the minister said.

Commerce and Industry Ministry held a crucial stakeholder meeting with the MSME sector on Quality Control Orders. Feedback was gathered to ensure a more collaborative and inclusive standard-setting process, emphasizing a quality mindset for global competitiveness.

A key review meeting on the PLI scheme highlighted the need for quality skilled manpower and resolving infrastructure bottlenecks. The scheme is progressing across 14 key sectors, enhancing self-reliance in manufacturing.

Goyal said import restrictions have been issued on certain precious metal alloys containing gold. These are alloys of palladium, rhodium, and iridium containing more than 1% gold by weight. This has been done to regulate the import of gold in the garb of chemical compounds, the minister said. (ANI)

