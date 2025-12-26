New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): With the objective to make electricity and water supply in the New Delhi area more efficient, reliable, and seamless, the Vice Chairperson of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Kuljeet Singh Chahal, on Friday shared detailed information about important upcoming proposals related to power and water supply during a press briefing held at Palika Kendra. These proposals are scheduled to be presented at the forthcoming Council meeting.

Chahal informed that to strengthen the electricity supply in the NDMC area, the Government of India's RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme) is being implemented. Under this scheme, NDMC is undertaking four major components: the appointment of a Project Management Agency (PMA); replacement of 11 kV panels under loss-reduction measures; installation of the SCADA/DMS system; and Smart/System Metering through AMISP.

He stated that NDMC's existing power distribution system is quite old. Several HT and LT panels have exceeded their prescribed service life, including some dating back to the pre-Independence era. In addition, three primary 30 MVA transformers have reached the end old their service life, placing excessive stress on the overall system. If these assets are not replaced in time, there is a risk of prolonged power outages.

Chahal emphasised that the NDMC area is a VIP zone, housing offices related to the President and the Prime Minister, Central Ministries, foreign embassies, and other key institutions. Therefore, an uninterrupted and reliable power supply in this area is of utmost importance. He further informed that under the RDSS scheme, NDMC is receiving substantial financial assistance from the Ministry of Power and PFC, and the Council had approved the appointment of M/s Rodic Consultants Pvt. Ltd. as the Project Management Agency on December 12, 2024.

Chahal stated that approximately 4,400 HT panels are installed in the NDMC area, most of which use outdated Bulk Oil Circuit Breaker (BOCB) technology. These panels have become technologically obsolete and unsafe. Modern, secure Gas-Insulated Technology (State-of-the-Art Technology) is being adopted, as it occupies less space, is environmentally friendly, and helps reduce pollution. He added that many of the existing panels are nearly 45 years old, whereas their everyday service life is only 25 to 30 years.

Under Phase I, a proposal has been made to replace 829 old 11 kV panels on a priority basis, which will significantly enhance the safety, reliability, and operational efficiency of the power system. Under this project, 60 per cent of the funding will be provided by the Ministry of Power, and 40 per cent by NDMC, and the work will be awarded to the L-1 bidder. This proposal will be placed before the upcoming Council meeting.

Chahal further informed that another important project related to SCADA/DMS and system metering will also be brought before the forthcoming Council meeting to further strengthen the electricity infrastructure. Under this project as well, 60 per cent funding will be provided by the Ministry of Power and 40 per cent by NDMC, and approval has been received from the Ministry of Power. The project will be awarded to the L-1 bidder.

Regarding water supply, Chahal stated that to strengthen water distribution in the NDMC area, a 24x7 Water Supply Control Room will be constructed at a newly allotted plot located at Old R.K. Ashram Marg. The control room will be a single-storey RCC structure and will include an underground water tank of 1 lakh litre capacity. The total cost of this project will be Rs. 5.24 crore, and the proposal will be placed before the upcoming Council meeting. He added that the control room will function round-the-clock, leading to a significant reduction in water-related complaints, and even in cases of reduced supply from DJB, NDMC will be able to ensure water availability across the area.

Chahal also informed that NDMC currently has 23 water trolleys. In addition, 12 new water tankers of 9 KL capacity are being procured through the GeM portal, and at present, 8 water tankers of 10 KL capacity are being operated on a rental basis for a period of 9 months.

He further stated that a proposal to replace the old C.I. pipelines with D.I. pipelines in the Pandara Road area will also be brought before the upcoming Council meeting. The area has been facing repeated complaints of contaminated water, frequent pipe bursts, leakages, and interruptions in water supply. The total cost of this project is Rs. 8.01 crore. Upon completion, the entire water supply system in the Pandara Road area will be modernised, ensuring a continuous and clean water supply, reduced leakages, prevention of water wastage, and relief from issues related to polluted water.

Chahal concluded by stating that all these major proposals will be presented in the forthcoming Council meeting and passed with consensus. According to the Vice Chairperson of NDMC, the objective of these initiatives is to provide better, modern, and reliable civic services to the residents and visitors of the New Delhi area, in line with the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. (ANI)

