New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Telangana Shiv Sena President Tirupati Narasimha Murari has on Tuesday withdrawn his plea from the Supreme Court that sought to remove the registration of Asaduddin Owaisi's party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), by the Election Commission.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymala Bagchi refused to entertain the plea and granted liberty to the petitioner to file another plea on a wider issue of bringing reforms in respect of the functioning of political parties in general.

Also Read | Will Samosa and Jalebi Display Cigarette-Style Health Warnings? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Says Health Ministry's Advisory Doesn't Mention Warning Labels on Indian Food Products.

"File a petition that doesn't name any particular person/party. Let's not confine it to the question of some communal parties. Regional Parties also sometimes do such things...They bank upon caste considerations. That is equally dangerous. There is a larger and wider issue of reforms in the principles and commitments of political parties", Justice Surya Kant said to Murari's counsel before suggesting him to file another plea with wider issue", Justice Surya Kant said.

Murari had moved the top court challenging the decision of the Delhi High Court in dismissing his plea.

Also Read | India News | Congress Leader Anil Marelli Shot Dead in Telangana.

During the hearing today, Murari's counsel argued that the constitution of the AIMIM party itself is against the principles of secularism.

It is for the benefit of a particular community, which is the Muslim community, it was contended.

Questioning this line of argument, the top court stated that certain rights are guaranteed to the backwards communities under the Constitution of India, and there is nothing wrong in working for the benefits of backwards persons regardless of which religion they belong to.

The counsel for Murari also contended that religious texts are being promoted by AIMIM and are being taught to people.

However, the Court rejected this argument and stated that there's nothing wrong with the reading or teaching of religious books, literature or historical texts.

The Court, however, acknowledged the fact that political parties in general need to bring reforms in their functioning. It thus suggested that the petitioner file a fresh plea on the wider issue of bringing reforms in the functioning of the parties.

Following the Court's suggestion, the counsel for Murari withdrew the plea. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)