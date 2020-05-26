India News | PM Asked to Arrange Trains for Migrants Stuck in Maharashtra, We Worked All Night: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that concerned about the plight of migrant labourers stuck in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked to immediately arrange for 145 trains that Maharashtra government demanded, to ensure that migrants are sent back immediately to their homes.

He said that Indian Railways worked all night to ensure compliance of PM's order. Piyush Goyal said that despite the fact that the Maharashtra government sent incomplete details and incoherent list, 145 trains were sent to Maharashtra.

"Looking at the plight of migrants in Maharashtra whom they are not even taking care of - state govt has totally collapsed. Worried about their situation Prime Minister said do what it takes but make sure migrants are sent back to their homes, arrange for 145 trains..."," Goyal told ANI.

Goyal said that the Maharashtra government sent an incomplete list of trains

"All night our Railway people worked, we sent 145 trains to Maharashtra. Every train has been notified to state govt. I'm extremely sad to share that till 5 pm, 74 of these 145 trains were supposed to depart, but since morning till 12.30 pm no passengers had boarded," he added.

"Out of 74 trains which were to go until now, till 5 pm Maharashtra govt could give us passengers only for 24 trains which have departed. 50 are just standing in Maharashtra," said Goyal.

Special trains are being arranged to transport migrant workers stranded across the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown back to their homes. (ANI)

