New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the narrative of women empowerment by promoting women-led development and keeping them at the centre of policy making, BJP leader and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said on Tuesday.

She said in its interaction with the G20 nations, India has tried to give the message of the voiceless and highlighted the significance of use of technology for betterment of society.

"We all are brothers and sisters and we have to hold our hands together to take the country forward," the minister of state for external affairs said.

Lauding Prime Minister Modi, Lekhi said he has promoted women-led development by keeping them at the centre of policy making.

She was speaking at the Kamala Power Women Award 2023 launched by the Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust to recognise, felicitate and empower exemplary women.

A total of 64 women achievers from different walks of life were felicitated.

