New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Prime Minister's Office on Thursday expressed grief over the tragic road accident in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Taking it to X, the PMO office tweeted, "The mishap in Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh, is tragic. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

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The incident involved a tragic road accident near slab quarries after a private travel bus collided with a tipper lorry, killing thirteen and injuring 20 others. Following the collision, the bus caught fire and was completely gutted. The private bus operated by Harikrishna Travels was travelling from Nirmal in Telangana to Nellore.

Earlier today, speaking to officials, Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, enquired about medical assistance being provided to the injured. District police informed him that around 20 injured persons have been shifted to various hospitals for treatment.

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He directed authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the causes of the accident and submit a detailed report.

The incident comes just a day after a major fire broke out near the Chief Secretary's bungalows at Rayapudi in Amaravati. According to police, the fire reportedly started in pipes stored by Megha Engineering Company, with firefighters and police personnel deploying three fire engines to control the blaze amid thick smoke and intense flames.

In a separate development, three people were killed as two cars collided on the national highway near Ernagudem in the East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday. According to a police official, five people were injured in the incident.

Further information on both of the above incidents is awaited as well. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)