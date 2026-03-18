New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district and announced financial assistance for the victims of the incident.

In a message, the Prime Minister said he was "deeply pained" by the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap.

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"Deeply pained by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," Prime Minister Office (PMO) stated in a post on X.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya visited the site of the fire incident in Indore that claimed the lives of seven people on Wednesday morning and reviewed the situation with officials on the ground.

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The Minister also directed officials to constitute an expert committee to probe the incident and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) can be formed to prevent such incidents in the future.

The fire broke out in a 3-storey residential house situated in the Brijeshwari Annexe residential locality in Indore at around 4 am and spread rapidly, leaving seven persons dead on the spot. After receiving information about the incident, Vijayvargiya reached the spot and interacted with the administration regarding rescue and relief operations.

"This incident is very sad and alarming. As this is an era of EV (electric Vehicles) and the fire was triggered by the charging point of the EV, which is a matter of concern. We have asked the District Collector and Commissioner of Police (CP) to constitute an expert committee to investigate the incident so that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) can be formed to prevent such incidents in the future. Today, every individual thinks of buying an EV and I also think if I have to purchase the next vehicle it will be an EV. But if fire breaks out due to charging of EV then it is quite an alarming situation," Vijayvargiya told reporters.

Indore Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that soon after receiving the information about the incident, the firefighters rushed to the spot, began the rescue operation and brought the fire under control. "As soon as we received information about the incident, we informed our fire tender team to rush to the spot. Initially, it was a horrifying situation, but the team managed to bring the fire under control. Three people were rescued, and unfortunately, seven people have died in the incident. The fire has been completely brought under control," Singh said.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)