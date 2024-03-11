New Delhi, March 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday handed over 1000 drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis across 10 locations across the country and disbursed bank loans to Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the Sashakt Nari - Viksit Bharat programme at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa in New Delhi. The PM also interacted with Lakhpati Didis while they shared their stories of resilience, determination and success.

Speaking at Sashakt Nari - Viksit Bharat programme, the Prime Minister said, "Today's event is a historic one. In the coming years, drone technology is going to expand in the country. Innumerable avenues are going to open up for the 'Namo Drone Didis' in the country. In the last 10 years, the way Self Help Groups have expanded in the country is a matter of study. SHGs in India have created a new history in the area of women empowerment." PM Narendra Modi Interacts With 'Lakhpati Didis' in Delhi, Says 'Congress Mocked Me Whenever I Spoke About Women Empowerment' (Watch Video)

"Drones will act as a capable channel/medium for delivery of small items like milk and groceries. Drones will also play a pivotal role in the delivery of medicines and medical samples. Namo drone didi Yojana is enabling women to become drone pilots, opening up countless opportunities for them," the PM added. Some of the drones distributed by the PM were Kisan drones manufactured by Garuda Aerospace.

"It is extremely validating to see our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji distributing 1000 drones to Drone Didis representing Women Self Help Groups from 22 states. Our goal is to ensure Women Entrepreneurs in rural India and Indian farmers have access to affordable Precision Agri Drone Technology and create massive employment for youth in our country" Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace said.

The NaMo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives are an integral part of the Prime Minister's vision to promote economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas. During the programme, the Prime Minister felicitated Lakhpati Didis who have achieved success with the support of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission and are supporting and motivating other Self Help Group SHG members for their upliftment. PM Modi Gurugram Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone for 112 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore on March 11

PM Modi Interacts With ‘Lakhpati Didis’

#WATCH | Delhi | PM Modi interacts with 'Lakhpati Didis' who are fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas. pic.twitter.com/2YEcJcEVIp — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

The NaMo Drone Didi Initiative aims to empower rural women by training them to become drone pilots for agricultural purposes. The initiative aims to equip 15,000 women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with agricultural drones to assist in tasks such as crop monitoring, spraying fertilisers and sowing seeds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)