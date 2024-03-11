New Delhi, March 11: Continuing his whirlwind campaign across 12 states over 10 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Monday, arrive in Haryana's Gurugram, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore on Monday. To help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway, the PMO stated in an official release.

The 19-km-long Haryana section of the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2 km long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass. PM Narendra Modi To Roll Out Rail Projects Worth Rs 85,000 Crore on March 12, Flag Off 10 New Vande Bharat Trains

"Other major projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the 9.6 km long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)- Package 3 from Nangloi - Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi; three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at cost of about Rs. 4,600 crores in Uttar Pradesh; Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of about Rs 2,950 crores in the state of Andhra Pradesh; Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth around Rs. 3,400 crores in Himachal Pradesh; Dobaspet - Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs. 2,750 crores in Karnataka, along with 42 other projects worth Rs. 20,500 crores in different states across the country," the PMO stated.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for various National Highway projects across the country. "Major projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include 14 packages of Bengaluru - Kadappa - Vijayawada Expressway worth Rs. 14,000 crores in Andhra Pradesh; six packages of Belgaum - Hungund - Raichur Section of NH-748A worth Rs. 8,000 crores in Karnataka; three packages of Shamli - Ambala Highway worth Rs. 4,900 crores in Haryana; two packages of Amritsar - Bathinda corridor worth Rs. 3,800 crores in Punjab; along with 39 other projects worth Rs. 32,700 crores in different states across the country," the statement added. Azamgarh Will Now Be Known As ‘Ajanmagarh’, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video)

These projects will significantly contribute towards the growth of the National Highway network as well as help boost socio-economic growth, enhance job opportunities and promote trade and commerce in regions across the country, the PMO added.

