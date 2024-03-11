Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat programme in Delhi today, March 11. Speaking at the event, the Indian Prime Minster interacted with "Lakhpati Didis" who are fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas. PM Modi also attacked the opposition and said that when he spoke about the empowerment of women, parties like Congress made fun of me and insulted him. "Modi's schemes are the result of on-ground experiences," he said. PM Modi Gurugram Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone for 112 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1 Lakh Crore on March 11.

PM Modi Interacts With ‘Lakhpati Didis’

#WATCH | Delhi | PM Modi interacts with 'Lakhpati Didis' who are fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas. pic.twitter.com/2YEcJcEVIp — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

Congress Made Fun of Me

#WATCH | PM Modi at Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat programme in Delhi "Whenever I have spoken about the empowerment of women, parties like Congress made fun of me and insulted me. Modi's schemes are the result of on-ground experiences." pic.twitter.com/jmvsbgiQ54 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

