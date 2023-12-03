New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi as the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious in Rajasthan Assembly elections and is leading the vote count in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

BJP President JP Nadda welcomed him at the occasion. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present on the stage.

PM Modi waved hands to a huge number of party workers and supporters who were present inside party headquarters.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly polls and said the results are showing that people have faith only in the politics of 'development and good governance' and in the BJP.

He also thanked the voters, especially the women voters and youth, for their affection and blessings on the BJP.

The Prime Minister said the people are moving forward with the aim of making India a developed country and "we have today taken together a strong step in that direction".

"We bow to people. The results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are telling that faith of people of India is only on the politics of good governance and development, they have faith on BJP," the Prime Minister said in a post on X."For showering their affections, faith and blessings on BJP, I thank from my heart 'parviarjans', specially mothers-sisters-daughters and our young voters. I assure that that we will continue to work hard for your welfare," he added.

As per the latest trends, BJP has emerged victorious on 112 seats and is leading on 3 seats in Rajasthan. Congress ensured victory on 64 seats and is ahead on 5 seats.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP is ahead on 164 seats while Congress is far behind at 65 seats whereas BJP is ahead on 54 seats whereas Congress is ahead on 36 seats. (ANI)

