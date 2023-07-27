Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan over paper leak cases and alleged that it is playing with future of the youth of the state.

Addressing a rally in Sikar, PM Modi said the central government is working for the progress of youth.

“But what is happening in Rajasthan? Youth's future is being played with in Rajasthan. A paper leak industry is being run in the state. The youth of the state are capable but the government here is ruining their future."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the state government of corruption and being complicit in the leak of examination papers.

"The Congress has run a market of lies in Rajasthan in the name of running government. The latest product is 'Red Diary'. It is said that in this diary Congress' black deeds are listed," he said.

He also launched a scathing attack on Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) and said that the way Mahatama Gandhi gave the slogan of Quit India, it is time for corruption and appeasement to quit India.

"With the label of INDIA, they want to cover up their old deeds, the deeds of UPA. Had they really cared about India, would they have asked foreigners to interfere in India?"

"The way Mahatama Gandhi had said Quit India, today's slogan is Bhrashtachar (Corruption) Quit India, Parivarwad Quit India, Tushtikaran (Appeasement) Quit India. Quit India will save the country and help our nation develop," he added.

PM Modi said a top Congress leader had given the slogan ‘Indira is India, India is Indira’ but the public defeated the Congress.

"They had once given the slogan, 'Indira is India, India is Indira.' At that time, they were uprooted by the people. These people of arrogance have done this again," he said.

"Congress has become a directionless party. Congress and its allies have changed their names just like the earlier fraud companies did. They have changed their name so that they can remove the stain of capitulating in front of terrorism. Their ways are similar to that of the country's enemy. The name INDIA is not to show their patriotism but with an intention to rob the country," he added.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various developments projects worth crores in Rajasthan's Sikar district, including PM Kisan Samriddhi centres and medical colleges and said that his government is "standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers" of the country.

"The power of the farmers and the hard work of the farmers extract gold from the soil. That's why our government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers of the country," PM Modi said. (ANI)

