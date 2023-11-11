New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Amid his hectic election campaign schedule Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu, his son - newly appointed President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Ameya Prabhu and blessed his son Karmanya ahead of Diwali on Friday.

Taking to 'X' former Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu wrote, "Karmanya, the year-old son of Vaishnavi and Ameya Prabhu, will grow up with unforgettable memories of the time he spent with @PMOIndia@narendramodi Ji. He enjoyed the affection, love, and attention he received from the tallest leader, despite Modi Ji being busy handling important matters of the state in the midst of ongoing elections."

Newly appointed President of ICC and son of former minister Suresh Prabhu, Ameya Prabhu also took to 'X' to express his gratitude to PM Modi.

"Carrying fwd our decade-old tradition met PM @narendramodi along with my parents @sureshpprabhu @Uma_Prabhu, wife @VaishnaviJari12 & son Karmanya to convey our best wishes to celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali. Got his blessings for taking over as President @ICC_Chamber," Ameya Prabhu said.

Ameya Prabhu, founder and managing director of a Mumbai-based asset management and financial firm, recently took over as the President of the coveted Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) at an annual general meeting (AGM) of the chamber held at Taj Bengal in Kolkata.

Prabhu holds a BSc in Economics, Politics, and International Studies from the University of Warwick and an MSc in Financial Management from IE Business School, Madrid.

He has been designated as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum (WEF). He is an accomplished writer; his debut book "The Rock Babas and other Stories" is a bouquet of short stories about human fragilities and resilience and is a best-seller, selling in over 30 countries.

Prabhu is a trustee of Manav Sadhan Vikas Sanstha, an NGO focused on holistic human development. (ANI)

