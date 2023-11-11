Srinagar, November 11: Three tourists from Bangladesh were killed in an overnight houseboat fire in Srinagar's Dal Lake. Authorities had earlier said that the blaze was brought under control and there were no reports of any casualty. However, official sources said later that bodies of three Bangladeshi tourists were recovered from the Dal lake after five houseboats were gutted in the overnight blaze. Dal Lake Fire Update: Three Dead After Several House Boats Gutted in Blaze at Ghat Number 9 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

Houseboat Fire in Srinagar's Dal Lake

Several houseboats were gutted after a massive fire broke out on a houseboat in Dal Lake on the outskirts of Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/1OOpFc7fuJ — Rohit Choudhary 🇮🇳 (@iRohitChoudhary) November 11, 2023

Reports said the tourists were staying at the ‘Safena’ houseboat on Dal Lake, which was completely destroyed in the fire along with four other houseboats. The authorities said the exact cause of fire is being ascertained.

