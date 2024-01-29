New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of former Ahmedabad Mayor Mukul Shah.

"Saddened by the demise of Mukul Shah. As Mayor of Ahmedabad, he will always be remembered for his efforts in the development of the city and for quality education. Prayers for the repose of the departed soul and condolences to his family," the prime minister posted on X.

A gynaecologist by training, Dr Shah of the Bharatiya Janata Party served as Mayor of Ahmedabad during 1992-1993. He was later appointed the Pro Vice Chancellor of the Gujarat University during 2012 to 2014.

