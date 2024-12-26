New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of towering Malayalam literary figure M T Vasudevan Nair, and said his works, with their profound exploration of human emotions, have shaped generations and will continue to inspire many more.

Expressing sadness, Modi said Nair was one of the most respected figures in Malayalam cinema and literature.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 26, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"He also gave voice to the silent and marginalised. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said.

Nair, the great literary figure and Jnanpith Award winner, died at a private hospital on Wednesday following heart failure. He was 91.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 26 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)