It is with profound sadness that Kerala woke up to the news of celebrated writer MT Vasudevan Nair’s demise. He was 91. Popularly known as MT, Vasudevan Nair is regarded as one of the finest chroniclers of human drama in Malayalam literature and Indian cinema. Renowned for his evocative storytelling and profound characterisation, MT’s works delve deep into the intricacies of human relationships, often set in the small towns and villages of Kerala, making them deeply relatable to the common reader. Remarkably, he wrote his acclaimed debut novel, Naalukettu (The Ancestral Home), in 1958 at the young age of 23. This work remains a cornerstone of modern Malayalam literature. Other notable novels include Manju (Mist), Asuravithu (The Prodigal Son), Iruttinte Athmavu (The Soul of Darkness) and Kaalam (Time). MT Vasudevan Dies at 91: Malayalam Writer and Jnanpith Award Winner Passes Away at Private Hospital in Kerala’s Kozhikode.

MT’s contributions to Malayalam cinema are equally significant, cementing his legacy during the golden era of the industry (the 1980s to mid-1990s). His masterful screenplays elevated many films to classic status, particularly through collaborations with directors like Hariharan, IV Sasi, and Bharathan. MT’s own ventures as a director also produced profound cinematic gems, including the evocative Nirmalyam (1973), the poignant Kadavu (1991), the documentary Thakazhi (1998), and the tender Oru Cheru Punchiri (2000). His screenwriting genius was instrumental in bringing nuanced, multi-dimensional characters to life, blending literary depth with visual storytelling.

Recently, an anthology series based on MT’s most celebrated works, Manorathangal, streamed on Zee5. Featuring an eclectic cast led by Malayalam cinema legends Mammootty and Mohanlal, the series highlighted the timeless relevance of MT’s narratives. ‘Manorathangal’ Review: Mammootty, Mohanlal’s Zee5 Anthology Series Is a Star-Studded Tribute to MT Vasudevan Nair Albeit With Mixed Results.

Both acting stalwarts owe a significant part of their stardom to MT’s powerful penmanship. Below, we celebrate the maestro by revisiting 10 iconic films featuring Mammootty, Mohanlal, or both, that owe their legacy to MT Vasudevan Nair.

1. Uyarangalil

Mohanlal in Uyarangalil

Featuring Mohanlal in one of his finest anti-hero roles, Uyarangalil is a thriller directed by IV Sasi. The film revolves around three tea plantation employees who murder their supervisor during a theft. While two are consumed by guilt, the third, played by Mohanlal, manipulates the crime to climb the ranks, exploiting everyone around him. Also starring Nedumudi Venu and Rahman, the film is available on YouTube.

2. Adiyozhukkukal

Mohanlal, Mammootty and Seema in Adiyozhukkukal

Mammootty earned his first Kerala State Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of a man returning to his hometown to rebuild his life, only to confront past demons. Directed by IV Sasi, this poignant drama explores a love triangle where every character is a victim of circumstance. The film, also featuring Mohanlal, Seema, and Rahman, can be streamed on YouTube.

3. Panchagni

Mohanlal and Geetha in Panchagni

This film boasts one of Malayalam cinema’s strongest female characters, played by Geetha, as a former Naxalite who struggles to reintegrate with her family while on parole. Mohanlal portrays a compassionate journalist determined to protect her from returning to prison. Directed by Hariharan, the film also stars Murali, Chithra, and Thilakan and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

4. Amrutham Gamaya

Mohanlal in Amrutham Gamaya

Directed by Hariharan, Amrutham Gamaya is a touching exploration of guilt and redemption. Mohanlal plays a man haunted by his past sins, including the accidental death of a young man during a ragging incident. Featuring a stellar cast, including Vineeth and Thilakan, the film is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

5. Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha

Mammootty and Madhavi in Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha

A masterpiece of epic proportions, this film reimagines medieval Kerala ballads with subversive touches. Mammootty’s National Award-winning portrayal of Chandu stands as one of his finest performances. Directed by Hariharan, it also features Madhavi and Suresh Gopi. The film is available on YouTube.

6. Utharam

Mammootty and Parvathy in Utharam

One of Malayalam cinema’s finest investigative dramas, Utharam is about a journalist’s quest to uncover the truth behind a woman’s mysterious suicide that results in some shocking revelations. Starring Mammootty, Suvarna, and Sukumaran, it unravels shocking truths about human nature. The film is available on YouTube.

7. Thazhvaram

Mohanlal in Thazhvaram

Directed by Bharathan, Thazhvaram is a slow-burn revenge drama inspired by Westerns. Mohanlal plays a man seeking vengeance for his wife’s murder, alongside Salim Ghouse and Sumalatha. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video.

8. Sadayam

Mohanlal in Sadayam

When you talk about Mohanlal's darkest roles, it is imperative that Sadayam features in that conversation, or for the matter, the whole conversation should revolve around it. The psychological drama revolves around a death row inmate awaiting his last days while forming different sorts of camaraderie with the people around him. The troubling flashback episodes delve into why he committed multiple manslaughter in the span of one night. Directed by Sibi Malayil, the movie also stars Thilakan, Nedumudi Venu, Murali, Sreenivasan, Maathu, and KPAC Lalitha. It netted MT National Award for Best Screenplay. Sadayam is available on Sun NXT and YouTube.

9. Sukrutham

Narendra Prasad and Mammootty in Sukrutham

This tragic moving drama, starring Mammootty, explores a man’s realisation that his second chance at life is met with indifference by those once concerned about him. Directed by Hari Kumar, the film won multiple awards and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

10. Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja

Mammootty, Suresh Krishna and R Sarathkumar in Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja

Hariharan's magnum opus on one of Kerala's bravest kings who led a strong but ultimately losing revolt against the British had Mammootty in the lead role. Tamil star R Sarathkumar made a scintillating Malayalam debut playing the warrior, Edachena Kunkan Nair. The movie also featured an ensemble cast which included Manoj K Jayan, Kaniha, Padmapriya, Jagathy Sreekumar, Thilakan et al. Winner of several State and National Awards, Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

