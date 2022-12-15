New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on her re-election, saying he looked forward to continuing the cooperation between the two countries.

Frederiksen on Thursday presented a three-party majority coalition that crosses the left-right divide and includes the leader of the Liberal Party and a former prime minister in key jobs.

"Warm congratulations to Ms. Mette Frederiksen for her re-election as the Prime Minister of Denmark. I look forward to continuing our cooperation in strengthening the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership," Modi said in a tweet.

