New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Invest India for winning the 2020 United Nation's Investment Promotion Award.

"Congratulations to Invest India for winning the 2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award given by UNCTAD. This is a testimony to our government's focus on making India the world's preferred investment destination & improving ease of doing business," PM Modi tweeted.

The UNCTAD has declared 'Invest India' as winner of the 2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award, according to a release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

"Invest India" is the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of India and act as the first point of reference for investors in India. It is a non-profit venture set up in 2009 under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. (ANI)

