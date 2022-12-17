New Delhi, Dec 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Leo Varadkar on his reelection as the head of the Irish government and said he highly valued shared constitutional values and multi-faceted cooperation with the country. Pushpa Kamal Dahal Aka Prachanda Claims To Lead New Government in Nepal; Seeks PM Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Support.

Varadkar returned for a second term as Ireland's prime minister on Saturday as part of a job-sharing deal made by the country's centrist coalition government. Leo Varadkar Returns As Irish Prime Minister for Second Time in Political Job-Share Deal.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations Leo Varadkar on assuming office as Taoiseach for the second time. Highly value our historical ties, shared constitutional values & multi-faceted cooperation with Ireland. Look forward to working together to realise the full potential of our vibrant economies."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)