India News | PM Modi Congratulates Suvendu Adhikari on Taking Oath as WB CM; Wishes Him 'fruitful Tenure Ahead'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Prime Minister said that Suvendu Adhikari has made a mark as a leader who has remained deeply connected to the people and has understood their aspirations from close quarters. PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure ahead.

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"Congratulations to Shri Suvendu Adhikari Ji on taking oath as West Bengal's Chief Minister. He has made a mark as a leader who has remained deeply connected to the people and understood their aspirations from close quarters. My best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure ahead," PM Modi said on X.

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The Prime Minister also congratulated Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik on taking oath as Ministers in the Government of West Bengal.

PM Modi said that these leaders have worked tirelessly at the grassroots and served the people. He expressed confidence that they will further strengthen West Bengal's development journey as Ministers and conveyed his best wishes to them.

"Congratulations to Dilip Ghosh Ji, Agnimitra Paul Ji, Ashok Kirtania Ji, Kshudiram Tudu Ji and Nisith Pramanik Ji on taking oath as Ministers in the Government of West Bengal. These leaders have worked tirelessly at the grassroots and served people. I am confident they will further strengthen West Bengal's development journey as Ministers. My best wishes," he said.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Prime Minister also met the families of slain BJP workers Debasish Mondal, Soumitra Ghoshal and Ananda Paul.

Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders.

The BJP secured a historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. The TMC secured 80 seats in the elections.

Adhikari had defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes and also retained the Nandigram Assembly seat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)