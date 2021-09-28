New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated 35 crop varieties with special traits to the nation in an attempt to create mass awareness for the adoption of climate-resilient technologies.

The crop varieties have been launched by the Prime Minister in a pan-India programme organised at all Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Institutes, State and Central Agricultural Universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVKs).

During the programme, PM Modi dedicated to the nation the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Tolerance in Raipur.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also distributed Green Campus Award to Agricultural Universities, as well as interacted with farmers who use innovative methods and address the gathering.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were present at the event.

The crop varieties with special traits have been developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to address the twin challenges of climate change and malnutrition. Thirty-five such crop varieties with special traits like climate resilience and higher nutrient content have been developed in the year 2021.

The National Institute of Biotic Stress Management at Raipur has been established to take up the basic and strategic research in biotic stresses, develop human resources and provide policy support. The institute has started PG courses from the academic session 2020-21.

The Green Campus Awards has been initiated to motivate the State and Central Agricultural Universities to develop or adopt such practices that will render their campuses more green and clean, and motivate students to get involved in 'Swachh Bharat Mission', 'Waste to Wealth Mission' and community connect as per the National Education Policy-2020. (ANI)

