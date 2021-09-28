New Delhi, September 28: Central government employees, who get paid as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, will get increased salary this month. According to a report, the Centre will release house rent allowance or HRA as per revised rates, under the 7th Pay Commission, resulting in an increase in salary of central government employees. The rates of HRA have been revised as the rate of dearness allowance (DA) has exceeded 25 percent. 7th Pay Commission: Good News for Retired Central Government Employees of This Period, DA Rate Revised for Gratuity and Leave Encashment.

The Centre has set the DA rate of central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, at 28 percent. This came into effect from July 1. Prior to this, employees in 'X', 'Y' and 'Z' cities would get 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent of their basic pay as HRA respectively. Since the DA rate has crossed 25 percent, the rates of HRA have been revised as per an order issued by the Department of Expenditure.

Following the revision, central government employees in 'X' class cities, the HRA will be 27 percent of the basic pay. Similarly, it will be 18 percent of basic pay for employees in 'Y' class cities and 9 percent in 'Z' class cities. According to a report by DNA, HRA as per the revised rates will be released with this month's salary. Apparently, this will increase the salary of central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission.

Here it may be noted that cities whose population is more than 50 lakh come under the 'X' category. Similarly, cities with population more than 5 lakh fall under 'Y' category. Cities with a population of less than 5 lakh come under the 'Z' category.

