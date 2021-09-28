New Delhi, September 28: Cyclone Gulab has weakened into a depression and will further weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra on Tuesday. The IMD said that the 'depression' over north Telangana and adjoining Vidarbha moved west-northwestwards and lay centered over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathawada and Vidarbha in Maharashtra.

On Tuesday morning, the IMD had said that the system is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next six hours. "The system is likely to emerge into Northeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Gujarat coast around September 30 evening and there is a likelihood for the system to further intensify over Northeast Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours", the IMD said. Cyclone Gulab Makes Landfall at Andhra Pradesh-Odisha Coasts, Triggers Heavy Rains Along With Strong Winds.

The IMD weather forecast said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Gujarat and Maharashtra, especially in the Konkan and Marathwada regions. Moreover, in Gujarat, very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over and Saurashtra and Kutch today. Heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan regions till September 30.

