New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): On the occasion of National Youth Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

He engaged with 3,000 dynamic young leaders from across India. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he highlighted the vibrant energy of India's youth, which had brought life and energy at the venue. He remarked that the entire nation is remembering and paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda, who had immense faith in the country's youth.

There was also a lunch program with the PM, allowing for personal interactions and providing young people with an opportunity to share their ideas, experiences, and aspirations directly to him.

"This personal interaction will bridge the gap between governance and youth aspirations, fostering a deeper sense of ownership and responsibility among the participants," read the statement.

Recalling the G-20 event hosted in Bharat Mandapam, Modi said the world leaders were at the same venue to discuss the future of the world while today the youth of India were charting the roadmap for the next 25 years of India, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Sharing an anecdote about meeting young athletes at his residence a few months ago, he highlighted that one athlete remarked, "For the world, you may be the Prime Minister, but for us, you are Param Mitra."

The PM also shred his address on his social media account, saying that 'Yuva Shakti' is driving remarkable transformation in the nation.

"India's Yuva Shakti is driving remarkable transformations. The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue serves as an inspiring platform, uniting the energy and innovative spirit of our youth to shape a developed India," the PM said in a post on X.

In another post, the PM mentioned, "India's youth are the harbingers of a Viksit Bharat, brimming with innovation, passion and a deep commitment to the nation's progress. The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue illustrated this spirit. Today's programme was one of the most memorable, where we collectively brainstormed ideas on economic growth to insights into technology, sustainability, culture and social welfare. I'm proud of how the young leaders showcased their vision for India."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1878478287455900010

The PM emphasized his bond of friendship with the youth of India, stating that the strongest link in friendship is trust. He expressed his immense trust in the youth, which inspired the formation of MY Bharat and the foundation of the Viksit Bharat Young Leader Dialogue.

This dialogue aims to break the 25-year-old tradition of holding the National Youth Festival in a conventional manner. It aligns with the Prime Minister's Independence Day call to engage 1 lakh youth in politics without political affiliations and provide them a national platform to make their ideas for Viksit Bharat, a reality, according to the PMO's statement.

The Prime Minister remarked that the potential of India's youth will soon make India a developed nation. He acknowledged that while the goal is significant, it is not impossible. With the collective efforts of millions of young people driving the wheels of progress, he said the nation will undoubtedly reach its target.

"History teaches and inspires us", the PM said and highlighted numerous global examples where nations and groups, with big dreams and resolutions, achieved their goals. Citing the example of 1930s economic crisis in the USA, he said that the Americans chose the New Deal and not only overcame the crisis but also accelerated their development. He also mentioned Singapore, which faced basic life crises but transformed into a global financial and trade hub through discipline and collective effort.

Highlighting several examples of achieving goals through determination over the past decade, the PM remarked that India resolved to become open defecation-free, and within 60 months, 60 crore citizens achieved this goal. He emphasized that nearly every family in India now has access to banking services, and over 100 million gas connections have been provided to free women's kitchens from smoke.

Speaking further on the COVID-19 pandemic, he praised the Indian scientists for developing a vaccine ahead of time.

"He added that despite predictions that it would take 3-4 years to vaccinate everyone in India, the country conducted the world's largest vaccination campaign in record time," read the PMO's statement.

The PM also highlighted India's commitment to green energy, noting that India was the first country to meet the Paris Agreement commitments, nine years ahead of schedule. He also mentioned the target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol by 2030, which India is set to achieve well before the deadline. He added that each of these successes serves as an inspiration and brings India closer to the goal of becoming a developed nation.

"Achieving big goals is not solely the responsibility of government machinery but requires the collective effort of every citizen", said Modi, and highlighted the importance of deliberation, direction, and ownership in achieving national objectives.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda also praised the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogues' program, saying platforms like this instil a sense of empowerment and confidence among youngsters, inspiring them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

In a post on X, Nadda said, "Hosted the young leaders of Himachal Pradesh under the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogues' program in New Delhi. I shared my journey and experiences, while carefully listening to their innovative ideas and fresh perspectives."

"Platforms like this instil a sense of empowerment and confidence among youngsters, inspiring them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building. I am enthused with the energy and passion of these youngsters and impressed with their commitment towards the vision of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji for 'Viksit Bharat@2047'," Nadda added in the post.

The Prime Minister also released a compilation of best essays written by participants on the ten themes. These themes encompass diverse areas such as technology, sustainability, women empowerment, manufacturing, and agriculture.

During the Dialogue, which started on January 11, the young leaders engaged in competitions, activities, and cultural and thematic presentations. It also includes deliberations on the themes led by mentors and domain experts. There will also be cultural performances showcasing India's artistic heritage while symbolizing its modern advancements.

The 3,000 dynamic and motivated youth have been selected to participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, through the Viksit Bharat Challenge, a meticulously crafted, merit-based multi level selection process to identify and showcase the most motivated and dynamic young voices from across the nation.

1,500 participants from the Viksit Bharat Challenge Track, representing the top 500 teams from State Championships; 1,000 participants from the Traditional Track, chosen through state-level youth festivals, cultural programs, and exhibitions on innovation in science and technology; and 500 Pathbreakers, invited for their groundbreaking contributions in different areas will be participating in the Dialogue.

It included three stages with participants ranging from 15 - 29 years. The first stage, Viksit Bharat Quiz, was conducted in 12 languages for youth from all states to take part, and saw participation of around 30 lakh young minds. Qualified quiz participants progressed to the 2nd stage, essay round, where they articulated their ideas on ten pivotal themes critical to realizing the vision of a "Viksit Bharat", which saw over 2 lakh essays being submitted.

In the 3rd stage, State Rounds, 25 candidates per theme advanced to participate in rigorous in-person competitions. Each state selected top three participants from each section, forming dynamic teams for the event in Delhi. (ANI)

