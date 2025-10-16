New Delhi [India] October 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his best wishes to the personnel of the National Security Guard (NSG) on the occasion of its Raising Day. In a post on X, PM Modi praised the NSG for its unmatched valour and dedication in safeguarding the nation from terrorism.

"On the occasion of National Security Guard's Raising Day, I extend my best wishes to all NSG personnel. This force has made a mark for its unmatched valour and dedication. NSG has played a vital role in safeguarding the nation from the menace of terrorism, ensuring the security of our citizens and protecting critical national assets," PM Modi said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also took to his official handle on X and greeted NSG personnel on the occasion of the NSG Raising Day.

"Greetings to the NSG personnel on their Raising Day. They have set a gold standard in combat excellence by securing our nation with unwavering valiance and sacrifice. Salutations to the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice while fulfilling their commitment to the nation.", Shah posted on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday greeted the personnel of the National Security Guard (NSG) on the occasion of its Raising Day.

"Warm greetings and best wishes to all personnel and families of the National Security Guard on their Raising Day. The @nsgblackcats have exhibited unmatched courage, discipline and precision in safeguarding the nation from every threat. Their professionalism and valour reflect the very spirit of India's security forces. May the NSG continue to scale greater heights of success in service to the nation."

The NSG is a federal contingency force tasked with dealing with anti-terrorist activities. The NSG is a force equipped and trained to deal wth specific situations and is therefore used in exceptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism. It was established in 1986. (ANI)

