New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi and said the Varkari movement represents the finest of our traditions and emphasises harmony and equality.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, my greetings to everyone. On this special day, we pray to Lord Vitthal to bless us with an abundance of happiness and good health."

"The Varkari movement represents the finest of our traditions and emphasises harmony and equality," he added.

The occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu across many states in the country. Some also observe fast to attain prosperity and attain moksha later in life. (ANI)

