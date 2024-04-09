New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings of Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa; various festivals celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional new year.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to all my family members of the country on the occasion of Navratri. We wish that this great festival of worship of Shakti brings happiness, prosperity, good fortune and health to everyone. Jai Mata Di!."

He also sought the blessing of the Hindu Goddess 'Shailputri' who is worshipped on the first day of Navaratri.

"Today, on the first day of Navratri, I pay my respects and obeisances at the feet of Maa Shailputri! May Mother Goddess infuse new strength and energy into the lives of all my family members in the country," the PM added.

Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. This year the festival started on April 9 and will end on April 17.

All nine days of Navratri are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti'.

The occasion also marks the start of the Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar, and people in Maharastra celebrate it as Gudi Padwa, while Kashmiri Hindus observe it as Navreh.

Apart from Navratri, the Prime Minister also extended his greetings on other festivals including Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional new year.

Gudi Padwa, the traditional new year, is being celebrated across regions on April 9, Tuesday. The festival is primarily celebrated by people in Maharashtra, Goa and Konkan regions. It signifies the beginning of the Marathi new year. (ANI)

