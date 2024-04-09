Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Hindu New Year, Navreh, Cheti Chand wishes to the citizens of the country. In a series of tweets, PM Narendra Modi wished countrymen on the festivities. Meanwhile, "New year, new enthusiasm, new joy. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand and Sajibu festivals. May the New Year bring happiness, peace and prosperity in the life of all of you," Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter. Chaitra Navratri, Hindu New Year, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2024 Wishes: Amit Shah, Ashok Gehlot and Other Leaders Extend Greetings on Festivities.

Chaitra Navratri

नवरात्रि के पहले दिन आज मां शैलपुत्री के चरणों में मेरा नमन और वंदन! देवी मां देश के मेरे सभी परिवारजनों के जीवन में नई शक्ति और ऊर्जा का संचार करें। आप सभी के लिए मां शैलपुत्री की यह स्तुति… pic.twitter.com/JWahZkwZUr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2024

Gudi Padwa

Cheti Chand

Greetings on Cheti Chand. pic.twitter.com/YPlwz0y4cY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2024

Navreh Poshte

Ugadi 2024

Ugadi greetings to everyone! pic.twitter.com/TU3yUiTYIX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2024

'Sajibu Cheiraoba greetings!'

Rahul Gandhi Extends Greetings to People on Festivities

नव वर्ष, नव उमंग, नव उल्लास। गुड़ी पड़वा, चैत्र नवरात्रि, उगादी, चेइराओबा, चेटीचंड और सजीबू त्योहार की समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। नया साल आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति एवं समृद्धि लेकर आए। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)