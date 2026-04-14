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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Dehradun ahead of inaugurating the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Corridor today.

The roadshow witnessed a huge crowd with people welcoming the Prime Minsiter by waving the flags of the Bhartiya Janata Party.

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Earlier today, he also held a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore. The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict.

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According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Prime Minister will review the 12-km-long Wildlife Corridor, one of the longest in Asia, constructed by Uttarkhand on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

He will perform Darshan and Pooja at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor at a public function in Dehradun and will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Implementation of the project also includes the construction of 10 interchanges, three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), four major bridges and 12 wayside amenities to enable seamless high-speed connectivity. The corridor is equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for commuters.

Keeping in view the ecological sensitivity, rich biodiversity and wildlife in the region, the corridor has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict. To ensure the free movement of wild animals, the project incorporates several dedicated wildlife protection features.

The corridor also includes eight animal passes, two elephant underpasses of 200 metres each, and a 370 metre long tunnel near the Daat Kali temple.

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will play a pivotal role in strengthening regional economic growth by enhancing connectivity between major tourism and economic centres as well as opening new avenues for trade and development across the region.

The project reflects the vision of the Prime Minister to develop next-generation infrastructure that combines high-speed connectivity with environmental sustainability and improved quality of life for citizens. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)