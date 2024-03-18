Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Monday as part of the BJP's election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai and Union Minister L Murugan also accompanied him during the roadshow.

Also Read | US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Lauds Indian Navy's Role in Anti-Piracy Operations in Indian Ocean Region.

A large number of spectators gathered in the area to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister during the roadshow.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark' and said that every woman, along with Shakti worshippers in the country, will teach the opposition alliance a lesson on June 4 (the counting day of Lok Sabha polls).

Also Read | Hinamatsuri or Girl’s Day in Japan: Know Date, History and Significance of the Traditional Japanese Festival, Also Known As Doll Festival.

Addressing a public meeting in Shivamogga, Prime Minister Modi said, "Yesterday an announcement to destroy Shakti was made from Shivaji Park (in Mumbai). How much it must have hurt the soul of Balasaheb Thackeray. Nari Shakti ka yahi aashirvad mera sabse bada kawach hai (the blessings of Nari Shaki are my biggest security shield). No other government has given so much focus to Nari Shakti since Independence."

He further stated that an attack on 'Shakti' means an attack on daughters and women in the country.

"The people of the INDI alliance want to destroy this Shakti. They hate the increasing shakti of Maa Bharti. An attack on Shakti means an attack on women, daughters, or Maa Bharti. The INDI alliance and Congress have challenged this Shakti. Our daughters, women of this country, and worshippers of Shakti will give them a befitting reply on June 4," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, in his comments made on Sunday in Maharashtra, raised concerns about the operation of EVMs to emphasize the opposition's struggle against the might of the state.

"There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that, Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax Department, have traded their spines to the Centre," Rahul said in an address in Mumbai.

Notably, the BJP is without a major alliance partner in Tamil Nadu and PM Modi has already made five visits to Tamil Nadu this year ahead of the Lok Sabha election. The state will see voting on all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 1 on April 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)