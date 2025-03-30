Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): After visiting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited facility and was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

PM Narendra Modi also inaugurated the Loitering Munition Test Range at the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited facility during his visit.

Loitering munition -- also called a suicide drones are designed to hover over a target area for a period of time before engaging and destroyingit with a precision strike. It is useful for striking high-value or mobile targets without risk to troops.

Apart from visiting the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, PM Modi held a roadshow in Nagpur where people gathered in huge numbers to catch one glimpse of PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi arrived at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and paid floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh in Nagpur.

PM Modi also laid foundation of the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre and said that the hat the goal of the government is to serve people of the nation by ensuring that qualified doctors are available to the people.

Hailing the government' decision to provide medical education in regional languages, the Prime Minister said that the government made this bold decision and this has happened for the first time after independence.

"We have not only doubled the number of medical colleges but also tripled the number of operational AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in the country. Additionally, the number of medical seats has also been doubled. Our goal is to serve the community by ensuring that qualified doctors are available to the people", PM Modi said while addressing the gathering.

"We made a bold decision to provide medical education in the students' mother tongue, which ensures that even children from underprivileged backgrounds can pursue a career in medicine. It has happened for the first time after independence. The country is moving forward their modern medical knowledge with traditional knowledge. Our Yoga and Ayurveda is creating its new identity in the world", PM Modi further added.

Praising the government's schemes like Ayushmann Bharat, Jan Ausadhi Kendras and Ayushmann Arogya Mandir, PM Modi stated that due to these schemes people of poor and middle class families are receiving free treatment and cheaper medicines. (ANI)

