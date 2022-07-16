Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kanpur on Saturday for his one-day visit to Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway.

The Prime Minister was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries at the airport.

The PM is on the way to Jalaun to inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The 296 km four-lane Expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore. The expressway would give a major boost to connectivity and industrial development in the region.

The Modi government has focused greatly on connectivity and infrastructure, officials said.

The budgetary allocation of Rs 1.99 lakh crore for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Budget 2022-23 is the highest ever. This is a jump of over 550 per cent when compared to the allocation of about Rs. 30,300 crore in 2013-14.

In the last seven years, the length of National Highways in the country has gone up by more than 50 per cent from 91,287 km (as on April 2014) to around 1,41,000 km (as on December 31, 2021).

The foundation stone for the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway was laid by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months.

The 296 km, four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and can later be expanded up to six lanes as well.

Along with improving connectivity in the region, the Bundelkhand Expressway will also give a major boost to economic development. Work on the creation of industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun districts, next to the Expressway, has already started. (ANI)

