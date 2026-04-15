Mandya (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a gathering in Mandya during his official visit to Karnataka, where he highlighted India's civilisational continuity, praised the spiritual heritage of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math, and underlined the government's welfare initiatives.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "Visiting and worshipping at Shri Kaal Bhairav Temple, witnessing the inauguration of Shri Guru Bhairavaiakya Temple... these experiences will always remain with me. I consider it my good fortune that I got the opportunity to come among all of you."

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Emphasising India's ancient cultural strength, he said, "India is a vibrant civilization that has been thriving for thousands of years," adding that very few nations in the world have traditions that endure for such a long period.

Referring to the Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math, the Prime Minister said it represents continuity of tradition, stating that it is a "living embodiment of cultural and spiritual continuity" with a history spanning nearly 2,000 years, enriched by its guru parampara and service traditions.

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He also spoke about the role of spiritual leaders in society, saying such personalities "lived among the people, understood their joys and sorrows, and guided society through hardship and suffering."

Highlighting welfare measures, PM Modi said that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, "free treatment has been provided to crores of poor people," adding that the scheme has now been extended to citizens above 70 years of age to ensure dignified healthcare access.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri on Wednesday in Mandya, KarnatakaHe attended the event as part of his official visit to the state.

Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira is a memorial dedicated to the revered seer, Sri Sri Sri Dr Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji, the 71st Pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math.

Constructed in the traditional Dravidian architectural style, the Mandira stands as a tribute to the life and legacy of the late seer. The Mandira is envisioned not only as a place of reverence but also as a source of inspiration for future generations.

Sri Sri Sri Dr Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji was widely respected for his lifelong commitment to social service, having established numerous educational institutions and healthcare facilities. He firmly believed that service to society is the highest form of worship, and his teachings transcended barriers of caste, creed, and region, inspiring millions. (ANI)

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