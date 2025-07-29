New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the speeches delivered by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament on the success of Operation Sindoor and India's fight against terrorism.

Taking to social media, Prime Minister Modi described EAM Jaishankar's speech as "outstanding," noting that it effectively conveyed India's position on fighting terrorism.

"The speech by EAM Dr. Jaishankar Ji was outstanding. He highlighted how the world has clearly heard India's perspective on fighting the menace of terrorism through Operation Sindoor," PM Modi posted on X.

In another post, the Prime Minister mentioned Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and called it an "excellent speech."

He posted on X, "An excellent speech by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Ji, giving an insightful perspective on the success of India's security apparatus and the courage of our armed forces in Operation Sindoor."

The Monday session was dedicated to Operation Sindoor as per the demand of the Opposition, and it was during this time that both the leaders gave their speeches in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, noting that Operation Sindoor marks a new face and a new normal in India's fight against cross-border terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday firmly rejected claims of any third-party mediation in cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan and also said that at no stage, in any conversation with the United States, was there "any linkage with trade and what was going on".

Jaishankar, who participated in the debate in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, stated that there are 193 nations in the United Nations, and only three countries, apart from Pakistan, opposed Operation Sindoor.

The Minister, who gave point by point rebuttal to the points raised by the opposition, said India brought out to the international community Pakistan's long-standing use of cross-border terrorism.

He rejected opposition criticism of the government following US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediation in ending hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The Minister said there was no call between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump from April 22 to June 17.

Jaishankar said that on May 9, US Vice President JD Vance called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning of a massive Pakistani attack in the next few hours.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that in the midst of Operation Sindoor, on May 10, Pakistan "admitted defeat" and offered to cease hostilities.

The Union Minister reiterated that Operation Sindoor has just paused, and it would resume if any misadventure occurs from Pakistan's side in the future.

Addressing the lower house on Operation Sindoor, Singh said, "...On 10th May, when the Indian Air Force struck hard at multiple airfields in Pakistan, Pakistan admitted defeat (Pakistan ne haar maan li) and offered to cease hostilities. They spoke to our DGMO and asked to stop... This offer was accepted with the caveat that this Operation has only been paused. If any misadventure occurs from Pakistan's side in the future, this Operation will be resumed," as quoted in a release from the Ministry of Defence.

As per the release, he informed the House that when the Indian Air Force struck heavy blows on multiple Pakistani airfields, Pakistan conceded defeat and offered to cease hostilities.

"The offer was accepted with the caveat that the operation was only paused, and if there was any future misadventure on the part of Pakistan, it would lead to the resumption of the operation. The attacks by the Indian Air Force, strong retaliation by the Indian Army along the LoC and the fear of Naval attacks forced Pakistan to surrender. And this defeat of Pakistan was not simply a failure, but a defeat of its military strength and morale," he said. (ANI)

