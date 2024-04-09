New Delhi, April 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Padma Shri awardee Parshuram Komaji Khune during his recent visit to Maharashtra's Chandrapur on Monday. PM Modi lauded his contributions to tribal upliftment through drama and folk art, saying his efforts have helped boost culture and encourage social awareness.

In Chandrapur yesterday, glad to have met Dr. Parshuram Komaji Khune, who was honored with the Padma Shri last year. His remarkable work, leveraging drama and folk art to uplift tribal communities, has earned him widespread respect. His efforts have helped boost culture and… pic.twitter.com/YwExlXJ3F0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2024

Maharashtra's Zadipatti theatre artist Parshuram Komaji Khune is popularly known as 'Vidarbhacha Dada Kondke' (Dada Kondke of Vidarbha, after the legendary Marathi actor and producer). He has played more than 800 roles in more than 5,000 plays. Singacha Chaava', 'Swargavar Swari', 'Lagna Nachi Bedi', 'Ech Paala', 'Mary's Ghosts', 'Lavani Bhulli Abhangala' are some of his famous and memorable roles.

Khune received Shetinishta Puraskar in 1991 by the Government of Maharashtra for his various inventions in the field of agriculture. In 1992, he received Sunil Bhawasar Puraskaar for Juggler's show. In 1993, he was honoured by Kala Gaurav Puraskar. In 1994, he was awarded by the District Administration for participating in Akhil Bhartiya Nehru Yuwa Kendra, Madras. PM Narendra Modi Slams Congress and INDIA Bloc, Says ‘2024 Lok Sabha Elections a Battle Between Stability, Instability’ (Watch Video).

In 1996, he was awarded with Smita Patil Smruti Puraskar for Manav Mandir, Nagpur. In 2012, he was rewarded by Kala Dan Puraskar by the Government of Maharashtra for his contribution in the field of drama art.

