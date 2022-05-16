Lucknow, May 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night met ministers in the Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government here.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence. Details of it are yet to be made official.

The prime minister also visited the Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar before reaching Lucknow.

He earlier in the day attended a programme in Nepal's Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

The state's information department shared a group photo of the PM with the UP ministers. In the picture, PM Modi is seen sitting between Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Adityanath received the prime minister at the Lucknow airport.

